Patten Group Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $180.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.51 and its 200 day moving average is $166.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

