Patten Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average is $230.74. The company has a market capitalization of $361.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

