Patten Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the third quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

