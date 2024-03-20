Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,675 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

