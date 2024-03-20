Paul V. Mellini Sells 6,000 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. 27,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,917. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $273.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

