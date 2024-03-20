Paul V. Mellini Sells 6,000 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. 27,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,917. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $273.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.
Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on SGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
