PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,003 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.67. The stock had a trading volume of 466,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

