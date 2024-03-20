Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.87

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 406484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.