Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.01. 640,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,081,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $581.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

