Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

PFE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,110,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,514,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.