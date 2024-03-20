Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 75,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 140,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 31,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

PFE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 13,683,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,554,398. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

