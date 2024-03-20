PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,880,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,162,000 after acquiring an additional 269,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.