Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE PSX opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.74. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $4,410,207. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

