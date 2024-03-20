Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,207. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

PSX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

