Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOC. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

