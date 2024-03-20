Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Purchases $149,269.96 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $149,269.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,631,183 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,205.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,454 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $137,013.90.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 736 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,983.68.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 613 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,983.69.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,363 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $333,799.41.

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 409 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,304.72.

MAV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 11,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,787. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,468,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 457,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

