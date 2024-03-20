Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Playtika has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Playtika has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Playtika by 1,904.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

