Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Director Marc Murnaghan Buys 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIFGet Free Report) Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,390.40.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

PIF opened at C$11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.17. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$25.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.11 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.5745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

