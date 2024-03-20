Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Director Marc Murnaghan Buys 2,000 Shares

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,390.40.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

PIF opened at C$11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.17. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$25.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.11 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.5745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

