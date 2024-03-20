PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.57% from the stock’s previous close.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.64. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 81.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.