PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $317,620.25 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 551,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. Analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

