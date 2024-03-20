Precigen’s (PGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 26.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Precigen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 34.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

