Precigen’s (PGEN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,327.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.
