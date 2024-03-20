Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $604.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $104.96 and a 52 week high of $184.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth $623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 26.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Read More

