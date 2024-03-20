Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. The stock had a trading volume of 466,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.06. The stock has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

