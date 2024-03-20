Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.62. 1,426,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,641,936. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

