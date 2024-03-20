Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

