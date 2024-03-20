Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Stories

