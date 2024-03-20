ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.99

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 1219770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SH. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $36,989,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,732 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,211,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,723,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

