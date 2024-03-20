ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $7.07

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $6.91. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 3,079,277 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 568,728 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 449,017 shares during the period. Finally, Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

