PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2546 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.05.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
