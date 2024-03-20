PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.50.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PPERY stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.42.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
