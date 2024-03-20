PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.50.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PPERY stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

