Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

