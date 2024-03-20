Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

