Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
