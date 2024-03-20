Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PPT opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 864.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 149,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.