Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

