Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $266.51 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.78 and its 200 day moving average is $212.54.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

