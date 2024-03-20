Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

FiscalNote stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $212.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.51. FiscalNote has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 35,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $36,240.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,868,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,098.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,928 shares of company stock worth $177,055 in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

