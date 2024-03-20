Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBLU. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.85. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.