Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Decreased by Zacks Research

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $56.48 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.