Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $214.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $222.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.