Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.00). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTLK. Chardan Capital raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.34.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTLK opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 277,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 701.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

