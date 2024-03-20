Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issued By Zacks Research

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANGO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,630,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,373,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,210 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.