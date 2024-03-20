Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,775 shares of company stock worth $6,255,344. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.