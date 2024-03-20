Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.1 %

LEG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. 256,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.