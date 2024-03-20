Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.38. 4,361,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average is $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

