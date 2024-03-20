Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 4,564 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 387,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.