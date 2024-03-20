Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.69. 2,322,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

