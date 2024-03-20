Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,278. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

