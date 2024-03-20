Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,102,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.55. 925,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

