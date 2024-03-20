Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 137.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,080. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MTH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

