Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,262 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. 99,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,637. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,107 shares of company stock worth $2,097,135. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

