Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132,748 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 88,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,900. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

